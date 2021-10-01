CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NAI Summit Congratulates Marilyn Lalley on 10 Years of Service

By The Valley Ledger
thevalleyledger.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAI Summit, a premier full service commercial real estate firm, is excited to celebrate Marilyn Lalley’s 10th anniversary! When Marilyn accepted her position as a Property Manager in 2011, she joined the NAI Summit team with 25 years of commercial and residential management experience. In her current role, Marilyn is responsible for various properties within the NAI Summit portfolio. Marilyn’s dedication and commitment to the owners and tenants she serves is a true example of NAI Summit’s client-focused philosophy in action.

