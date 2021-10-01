CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cEQv2WB00

Stocks rebounded on Wall Street Friday but still ended with their worst weekly decline since February.

The S&P 500 added 1.1%, led by companies that would benefit the most from a healthier economy. Airlines, hotels and companies hurt by restrictions on travel and other activites had some of the biggest gains.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 49.50 points, or 1.1%, to 4,357.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 482.54 points, or 1.4%, to 34,326.46.

The Nasdaq rose 118.12 points, or 0.8%, to 14,566.70.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 37.26 points, or 1.7%, to 2,241.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 98.44 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow fell 471.54 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq fell 481 points, or 3.2%.

The Russell 2000 fell 6.44 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 600.97 points, or 16%.

The Dow is up 3,719.98 points, or 12.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,678.42 points, or 13%.

The Russell 2000 is up 266.78 points, or 13.5%.

