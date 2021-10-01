CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northampton County, PA

Northampton County – Expanded hours for ballot-on-demand voting | Instructions for mail-in ballots

By The Valley Ledger
thevalleyledger.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northampton County Elections Office announces that hours have been expanded for Ballot-on-Demand voting for the November 2nd General Election. Citizens can vote in-person at the Government Center at 669 Washington Street, Easton, PA 18042, Monday through Friday from 8:30AM – 6:00PM until October 25, 2021. On October 26th, Ballot-on-Demand voting hours will end at 5:00PM.

www.thevalleyledger.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children and stokes divisions. During a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing,...
The Hill

Democrats insist they won't back down on debt ceiling

Senate Democrats on Tuesday insisted they would not back down to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a high-stakes standoff over the federal debt limit. With just days to go before a potential debt default, which would be the first in U.S. history, Democrats emerged from a luncheon strategy meeting saying there was no way they'd use the lengthy budget reconciliation process to raise the debt ceiling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court, man in custody: Police

A man is in custody after he was removed from a suspicious SUV near the Supreme Court Tuesday morning, Capitol police said. The suspect, 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin of Kimball, Michigan, was removed from the car and placed under arrest around 11 a.m. local time, police said. Earlier in the...
The Associated Press

California pipeline may have been hooked by ship’s anchor

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The pipeline that leaked tens of thousands of gallons of oil into the water off Southern California was split open and apparently dragged more than 100 feet along the ocean floor, possibly by a ship’s anchor, officials said Tuesday. The segment of the pipe that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Elections
Northampton County, PA
Elections
Northampton County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Bethlehem, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
Reuters

U.S. Senate to vote on debt ceiling, Republicans say they will oppose

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's Democrats planned a Wednesday vote in the Senate to suspend the U.S. debt ceiling, setting up yet another confrontation with Republicans that risks an economically crippling federal credit default. The effort seemed destined to fail as the chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Absentee Voter#Government Center#Absentee Ballots#The Elections Office#The Election S Office
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents who mishandled Nassar sex abuse allegations

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy