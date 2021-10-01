Northampton County – Expanded hours for ballot-on-demand voting | Instructions for mail-in ballots
The Northampton County Elections Office announces that hours have been expanded for Ballot-on-Demand voting for the November 2nd General Election. Citizens can vote in-person at the Government Center at 669 Washington Street, Easton, PA 18042, Monday through Friday from 8:30AM – 6:00PM until October 25, 2021. On October 26th, Ballot-on-Demand voting hours will end at 5:00PM.www.thevalleyledger.com
