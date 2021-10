Texans rookie QB Davis Mills will be making his first NFL road start Sunday in Buffalo against the Bills' fourth-ranked defense. He's coming off an efficient performance in his first career start against Carolina completing 19 of 28 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers. Mills' handling of the offense was such that the coaching staff believes they can run the offense in much the way they did with Taylor going forward.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO