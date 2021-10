Natalie Morales is joining "The Talk" on a full-time basis following her public exit from NBC News after a 22-year run at the Peacock network. "We couldn’t be more excited to have Natalie Morales join ‘The Talk’ family," executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews said, according to Deadline. "We have been fans of her and her work for years. Her varied skillset and versatility are a great addition to our talented panel. Natalie’s intelligence, passion and enthusiasm always shine through in all her work, and we are fortunate to have her on the team.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO