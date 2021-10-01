Wis. Girl, 11, Is Fatally Shot, Family Says It Was Accident Involving 15-Year-Old Brother

The family of an 11-year-old Wisconsin girl is in mourning after she was fatally shot in an incident her family described as an accident that involved her 15-year-old brother. At about 9:35 p.m. Tuesday night, Fitchburg Police officers responded to a report of a person who had been shot, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers found an 11-year-old girl injured and transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.