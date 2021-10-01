CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wis. Girl, 11, Is Fatally Shot, Family Says It Was Accident Involving 15-Year-Old Brother

By Harriet Sokmensuer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of an 11-year-old Wisconsin girl is in mourning after she was fatally shot in an incident her family described as an accident that involved her 15-year-old brother. At about 9:35 p.m. Tuesday night, Fitchburg Police officers responded to a report of a person who had been shot, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers found an 11-year-old girl injured and transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

patriotism is not dead
3d ago

The parent are suppose to keep their children safe and that means keep loaded guns out of the reach of kids . Charge the parent in charge

Rights for whites
3d ago

Omg don’t charge this poor kid with a crime! Go get the ones on the streets with illegal guns intentionally killing people not this boy!!! I am sending your family prayers!!!!

Al Coan
3d ago

How was this an accident!!? When he got a hold of the parents gun and he's 15 on top of it so!!??

