Match Preview: Sporting continues race for first place Sunday against Houston

It was a good mentality from the game on the weekend where we came out of that game with a loss and had to respond. I thought the guys responded well. It’s not an easy place to play. The guys have a good mentality. I’ve always said that you have to have purpose behind the way that you play. I think tonight it was a couple things. It was purpose, it was effort and it was intelligence at really opportune times within the game. There were times we were excellent in possession. There were times where we went on the counter. We showed that we have the ability to get behind teams. We’ve done that many other times, too. Tonight I thought the guys recognized in the first half that they went to five in the back. We moved the ball really well possession wise. In the second half, they went to four in the back. Then we started getting in behind them and caused the penalty kick. Khiry (Shelton) had unbelievable movement off the ball. It was a great ball into space that eliminates guys and it was a foot race, kind of like in LA. The only thing they could do was tackle him from behind and that’s obviously what caused the penalty and the red card. It has a lot to do with movement. It has a lot to do with effort and intelligence. It was an all around good game for us. I’m proud of the guys, very proud.

MLS ・ 5 DAYS AGO