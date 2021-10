Yen Press has licensed both the novels and the manga adaptation, and describes the story:. When her engagement to the prince ends unceremoniously, details of the young noblewoman Aileen's past life come rushing back and help her realize she's living inside the world of one of her favorite otome games—as the heroine's greatest rival! However, her memory has more plot holes than bad fan fiction…and the only certainty is that if she doesn't do something quick, her death is all but assured. The hero/main-love-interest can't be relied on, so why not see what the last boss has to say?

