Roundup: Lady Scots lose at Union Pines 3-1

Senior Kate Carter (5) goes for a kill earlier this season against Union Pines.

Richmond junior James Eason (13) attempts to block Scotland junior Cole Hamilton’s (37) pass Monday night.

Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange File Photo

The Scotland High School varsity volleyball team suffered just its second loss of the season Thursday, falling 3-1 on the road at Union Pines.

The Vikings won the first set 25-17, but the Lady Scots bounced back to take the second set 25-22. Union Pines then was able to win the third set 25-15 and the fourth set 25-21.

Like she has most of the season, senior Kate Carter led Scotland with 13 kills, while senior Angelle Norton added nine kills of her own. Senior Taylor Waitley finished with five kills and freshman Addison Johnson had seven.

Senior setters Olivia Hyatt and Kamdyn Morgan combined for 29 assists.

Senior Alaina Butera led Scotland defensively with eight digs, while senior Raven Taylor tallied six. Senior Jenna Hammonds had five digs and Carter and Waitley each had four.

The Lady Scots fall to 11-2 overall and 7-2 in conference play with seven games remaining.

Next, Scotland will travel to Fairmont on Monday.

Scotland boys soccer falls against Hoke County

The Scotland High School varsity boys soccer team lost 4-1 against Hoke County Wednesday.

“Our boys did great in this game,” said head coach David Wright. “Even though we did not come out victorious, the boys still feel like winners. I always tell my players that a true winner is one who knows how to persevere to the end and knows how to act with integrity whether we win or lose. They did persevere all the way to the end of the game.”

The Scots defense held the Bucks scoreless until the final 35 seconds of the first half. Hoke County managed to score three more goals in the second half.

Scotland’s lone goal came on a free kick by junior central-defensive midfielder Cole Hamilton.

Senior goalkeeper Gavin Stanley finished with 18 saves against the Bucks’ attack.

“We learned more from this loss compared to our two wins,” Wright said.

The Scots are now 2-11 overall and 0-7 in conference play with five games remaining.

Next up, they will host Southern Lee on Monday.

