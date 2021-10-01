CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen ‘phenom’ Remy Reilly performing at Lakeside

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 4 days ago
Remy Reilly, a 17-year-old “musical phenom” from North Texas, is performing Friday night in Lakeside DFW as part of the Lakeside Music Series. Remy recorded her first EP at 14, tackling topics like bullying and self-love, according to a Lakeside news release. She is inspired by artists like Norah Jones, The Cure and ZZ Ward, and she performs an indie-pop repertoire featuring tunes by Fleetwood Mac, Michael Jackson and Amy Winehouse.

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

