Teen ‘phenom’ Remy Reilly performing at Lakeside

A young woman with Flower Mound ties is appearing in a new singing competition show on FOX called “Alter Ego.”. “Alter Ego” is similar to other singing shows, with a host introducing contestants to celebrity judges and the judges and audience voting to advance some contestants to the next round. But this show gives each of the 20 contestants their own custom virtual avatar, and in using the latest motion capture technology, they perform backstage as their avatar performs on stage in front of the judges and audience.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO