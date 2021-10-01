Teen ‘phenom’ Remy Reilly performing at Lakeside
Remy Reilly, a 17-year-old “musical phenom” from North Texas, is performing Friday night in Lakeside DFW as part of the Lakeside Music Series. Remy recorded her first EP at 14, tackling topics like bullying and self-love, according to a Lakeside news release. She is inspired by artists like Norah Jones, The Cure and ZZ Ward, and she performs an indie-pop repertoire featuring tunes by Fleetwood Mac, Michael Jackson and Amy Winehouse.www.crosstimbersgazette.com
