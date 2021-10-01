Why Tia Mowry-Hardrict Loves Working with Her Family Reunion Costars: 'I Learn from Them'

You probably know and love Tia Mowry as an actress, but the 43-year-old wife and mother of two is also a powerhouse in the wellness space. All self-respecting millennials will remember her as an award-winning child actress on Sister, Sister. She’s still entertaining families, currently starring as “Coco” in Netflix’s Family Reunion. In addition, Mowry has been open about her fitness and self-care journeys, particularly in regards to her endometriosis — after not seeing women of color represented in the wellness and health industry, she decided to do something about it. On September 28, she’s releasing her second cookbook, The Quick Fix Kitchen, featuring easy recipes and time-saving tips for a healthier and stress-free lifestyle, one that Mowry herself practices daily. The actress also hosts a weekly YouTube Channel, Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix, that is coming to cable television next month. But there’s more! Last year, she co-founded Anser, a vitamin and supplement brand that empowers women to take the first steps to being the healthiest and happiest versions of themselves. Through it all, she still finds a way to get it all done, from having a thorough self-care routine to making her time in the kitchen exciting and fun. Here’s how.

