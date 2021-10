The crypto market has started on another recovery trend. This time, the price of bitcoin has crossed $50,000 after a slow month in September that had the entire market in a chokehold. Crashes rocked the space and cryptocurrencies succumb to the massive value loss that put the market in the red for most of the month. NewsBTC had reported that September historically saw declining prices and this year was no different. In short, September is “bad vibes”.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO