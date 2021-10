A second man wanted in connection with the shooting, beating and robbery of a gas station clerk in Marengo in February has now been arrested, police announced. Walter R. Moran, 27, of the 5100 block of West 24th Avenue in Cicero, was charged with three counts of armed robbery, two counts of armed violence, three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft.

MARENGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO