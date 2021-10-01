Marksville man arrested for shooting at police
MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On September 30, 2021, at approximately 7:50 pm, the Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received a 911 call from 67-year-old Francis W. Ravare reporting several subjects trying to kill him at 5187 Hwy 1, Marksville, LA. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) Patrol Deputies and Marksville Police Department Officers responded to the call. Shortly thereafter, there was an exchange of gunfire. The investigation is ongoing. APSO is the lead investigating agency investigating the incident. The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations assisted APSO by investigating and processing the crime scene.www.cenlanow.com
Comments / 0