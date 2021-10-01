NBCUniversal, YouTube TV Avert Blackout For Now

If you caught Aaron Rodgers and Mason Crosby eke out a win against the 49ers in the final seconds of Sunday Night Football on YouTube TV, don’t expect to see anything like it anytime soon. NBCU and the live streaming service have yet to reach a deal to renew carriage of NBC, and the deal’s up tonight at midnight. The two have been renegotiating how much YouTube will pay for NBCU programming across its 14 channels and, at one point, over NBCU’s ask that YouTube TV bundle Peacock Premium — another streaming service! — in with the existing subscriptions. That was a head-scratcher, frankly, since one of the biggest selling points of YouTube TV is that you can watch stuff like sports or other live TV on broadcast without paying up for a bundled-up cable subscription. Can you imagine paying for Watch What Happens Live on more than one service? NBCU seems to have come around on this too, a spokesperson telling Vulture that Peacock is no longer on the table as of early Thursday afternoon, though anything could happen, saying instead that NBCU is only looking for fair carriage rates for its portfolio.

