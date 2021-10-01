CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Are Debating If One What If…? Character’s Death Is An Absolute Point In Time

By Allie Capps
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat If…? is by far one of the most inventive and creative series from Marvel in quite some time. The wide array of story possibilities presented by the show has opened up a lot of potential fan theories. In Episode 4 — “What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead...

Marvel Fans Are Debating Who’s The Best New Character Of Phase 4

Marvel‘s Phase 4 only kicked off this year, but it’s already delivered four TV series and two movies, with two more films and another show still to come in 2021. In addition to serving up more from favorites like Scarlet Witch, Loki and Black Widow, the MCU has continued to evolve by introducing many major new heroes, villains, and everything in between. But who are the standout additions of Phase 4 so far?
MCU Fans Are Debating The Franchise’s Worst Line Of Dialogue

By their very nature, the scripts for superhero blockbusters are inherently ridiculous. You’ve got a bunch of characters with outlandish abilities either teaming up or facing off, leading to a combination of exposition, pseudo-scientific nonsense and plenty of one-liners; at least in the case of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of...
The Blockbuster Running Time Debate

Tom Jolliffe looks at the trend of excessive running times in blockbuster movies…. You make your way to the cinema, you’re bang on time. Then the movie starts right? Nope. 20 minutes of trailers, adverts and P.S.As about turning your phone off, which half the audience misses, because they’re looking at their phone. Finally the blockbuster slice of escapism begins, you’re halfway through the vat of soda you’ve remortgaged your house to buy, the first inklings of needing a tinkle emerge, but you can make it till the end…or can you? This breezy slice of blockbuster entertainment keeps going, and going, and going. So much fan service and so many diversions to cram in, among a (usually) simple plot, and by the time the film finishes, you’ve missed Christmas. Once you successfully reawaken your legs through acupuncture (note, bring your own kit) you can finally leave the auditorium and head back to your car. You check the parking charge, time to remortgage again.
Marvel Fans Are Trying To Name This Character From What If…?

Marvels What If…? Has posed a lot of new questions for fans to ponder about characters from the iconic series, but one question that has risen from the show’s latest episodes has no real answer right now. Following Episode 8, What If…? Went from an anthology series to a connected...
Marvel’s What If…? Writer Addresses Infinity Stones Fan Complaints

What If…? may be the most unique Marvel project to date showcasing different stories over the greater MCU, however, one discrepancy seemed to be too much for some fans. This issue stemmed from the appearance of Ultron in a recent episode where he was wielding the Infinity Stones. As the...
MCU Fans Debate How T’Challa’s Death Should Be Handled

One of the most pressing questions surrounding Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is how the movie will address the passing of leading man Chadwick Boseman in canon. It’s a tragic and massively unfortunate position for the cast, crew and creative team to find themselves in, but audiences will be heading into theaters in July 2022 wondering how the delicate situation will be handled onscreen.
Star Wars Rebels Actor Reportedly Spotted On The Mandalorian Set

Production is now underway on The Mandalorian‘s third season, and leading man Pedro Pascal isn’t even in the country. The helmeted title hero remains in Canada shooting HBO Max’s video game adaptation The Last of Us, but Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have decided to get started without him. That...
Watch: Epic Fan-Made Spider-Man: No Way Home Opening Will Get You Even More Hyped

As excited as fans were for Black Widow and Shang-Chi, and as much anticipation as there is for next month’s Eternals, it’s probably fair to say that the most hyped MCU movie of 2021 is Spider-Man: No Way Home. Especially since the first trailer arrived, and officially confirmed that Tom Holland’s third solo outing as the webhead will smash down the doors to the multiverse and see him battling a Sinister Six made of villains from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield films.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter Cheekily References Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is finally out in cinemas, one year later than planned. But while 2020 left us starving for Spider-Man content, 2021 has turned out to be a mighty good year for Spidey fans as shortly after this Sony sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home is about to arrive, too. With everything else that’s going on in the webhead’s third Marvel Studios movie, we’re not expecting there to be much connection with Venom in it, but you never know.
This Show Was Voted Summer 2021’s Anime Of The Season

There’s no denying that Summer 2021 was an incredible season for anime. With shows the caliber of Sonny Boy, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, and The Case Study of Vanitas to watch, it’s difficult deciding which to tune into — let alone the best show of the entire season! However, it looks like the fans have spoken on the subject.
Horror Fans Are Gushing Over This Halloween Ready Animated Show

Looking for something fun and scary this Halloween season? Horror fans on Reddit are celebrating a lesser-known animated series called Over the Garden Wall. So I just finished “Over the Garden Wall” which isn’t strictly horror but Absolutely has some horror elements. (Cont’d in post) from horror. The show is...
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Will Reportedly Include Ultron Bots

In 2022 fans will finally get to see one of the most interconnected MCU adventures to date with the sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Over the past few months, there have been countless reports and rumors of familiar and new MCU additions making a return in the upcoming film.
Marvel Accidentally Reveals Original Release Date For Blade Reboot

Mahershala Ali was first announced to be headlining the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Blade reboot in the summer of 2019, but development has hardly been moving at a rapid pace since then. In fact, three years will have passed between the initial reveal and the first day of shooting, which is an eternity for a franchise that’s always propelling itself forward.
