Fans Are Debating If One What If…? Character’s Death Is An Absolute Point In Time

Tom Jolliffe looks at the trend of excessive running times in blockbuster movies…. You make your way to the cinema, you’re bang on time. Then the movie starts right? Nope. 20 minutes of trailers, adverts and P.S.As about turning your phone off, which half the audience misses, because they’re looking at their phone. Finally the blockbuster slice of escapism begins, you’re halfway through the vat of soda you’ve remortgaged your house to buy, the first inklings of needing a tinkle emerge, but you can make it till the end…or can you? This breezy slice of blockbuster entertainment keeps going, and going, and going. So much fan service and so many diversions to cram in, among a (usually) simple plot, and by the time the film finishes, you’ve missed Christmas. Once you successfully reawaken your legs through acupuncture (note, bring your own kit) you can finally leave the auditorium and head back to your car. You check the parking charge, time to remortgage again.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO