At 88, Tom Skerritt Finally Gets a Starring Role in 'East of the Mountains'

By Jordan Moreau
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a 60-year career that’s seen him turn up in key supporting roles in hits like “Alien,” “Top Gun,” and “M*A*S*H*,” Tom Skerritt finally gets a starring role in a movie. The acclaimed actor is front-and-center in “East of the Mountains,” playing a retired heart surgeon who keeps his terminal...

www.sfgate.com

DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Tom Skerritt indie film showcases Eastern Washington

The 2021 independent film "East of the Mountains" follows Ben Givens (Tom Skerritt), a retired heart surgeon and recent widower who learns he has terminal cancer. Determined to navigate his final days on his own terms, he shares the news with no one — not even his daughter (Mira Sorvino) — instead traveling back to his boyhood home in Eastern Washington with his dog in tow.
MOVIES
moveablefest.com

SJ Chiro on Looking Around the Bend in “East of the Mountains”

SJ Chiro didn’t think she was going to get the gig directing “East of the Mountains,” a longtime passion project for its star Tom Skerritt and David Guterson, the PEN/Faulkner award-winning author who had written the book on which the drama was based. Like them, Chiro has made her home in the Pacific Northwest, and knew the film’s producer Jane Charles from a mutual friend’s birthday party, yet may not have seemed like the obvious choice to oversee the story of grieving widower (Skerritt) who heads out into the wilderness under the guise of a hunting trip with the intention of taking his own life after being diagnosed with a terminal cancer.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – East of the Mountains (2021)

East of the Mountains, 2021. Starring Tom Skerritt, Mira Sorvino, Annie Gonzalez, Wally Dalton, Jule Johnson, John Paulsen, Nick Sage Palmieri, Diego Collie, Robert Fuentes, Thurman Kellogg, Paul Northcott, and Lauren Du Pree. SYNOPSIS:. When retired heart surgeon Ben Givens learns that he has terminal cancer, he takes his beloved...
MOVIES
David Guterson
Tom Skerritt
Mira Sorvino
filmmakermagazine.com

Back to One, Episode 171: Tom Skerritt

Tom Skerritt is the very definition of a veteran actor. MASH, Alien, Steel Magnolias, Top Gun, A River Runs Through It, and countless other supporting credits in films and television grace his esteemed resume, plus an Emmy for Picket Fences. But never a lead role in a feature film! Until now. East Of The Mountains just might be 88-year-old Tom Skerritt’s best work on the screen. It’s an assured, vulnerable, simple yet extremely powerful performance, utilizing, as he describes in this episode, his “less is more” approach to acting. He talks about what he learned mentoring with Robert Altman and Hal Ashby, on the other side of the camera, that still helps his work today. And I ask him what’s the worst thing a director even did to him. Get ready for a laugh and some inspiration.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn, Celia Rose Gooding Join Crime Thriller ‘Breakwater’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn and Celia Rose Gooding have been cast in “Breakwater.” They join Dermot Mulroney in the crime thriller, which is written and directed by James Rowe, and produced by Loose Cannon Pictures. The film starts principal photography this week in North Carolina. Mann stars as Dovey, a young ex-con charged with finding the estranged daughter of fellow inmate Ray Childress (Mulroney). Breaking his parole and crossing state lines, Dovey tracks down the enigmatic Eve (Goss). Sohn plays Dovey’s parole officer Bonnie Bell, while Gooding portrays Jess, Eve’s best friend and confidant. Matt Paul, Larry Hummel, Edward Winters...
MOVIES
SFGate

12 Horror Audiobooks That Will Chill Your Blood

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. When you’re in the mood for a really good scare, a well-crafted horror...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Finn Jones & Jessica McNamee To Star In Blumhouse’s Latest Epix TV Movie ‘The Visitor’

EXCLUSIVE: Epix and Blumhouse TV have set their next small-screen feature – The Visitor starring Finn Jones and Jessica McNamee. The film, which is directed by Justin P. Lange from a script by Adam Mason and Simon Boyes, is the latest TV movie as part of the two companies’ deal to produce eight standalone films. Dickinson and Awake star Jones and Battle of the Sexes and Mortal Kombat star McNamee lead the cast of the psychological horror-thriller. After a series of tragedies including the death of his father-in-law, Robert and his wife Maia leave their home in London to move back to her...
MOVIES
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

The founder gets a starring role in his own Irish American film festival this weekend

CHICAGO — When Mike Houlihan, that local whirlwind of creative energy as writer, actor and radio host, started the first Irish American film festival years ago, he did so in part to find a home for his own movie, a charming and humorous documentary that followed Houlihan and some members of his family as they traveled to Ireland to explore the differences between the Irish and Irish Americans. Titled “Our Irish Cousins,” it earned praise from the late film critic Roger Ebert, who wrote that it was “made with such genial spirits and good humor.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Hollywood Reporter

Marc Pilcher, Emmy-Winning ‘Bridgerton’ Makeup Designer, Dies of COVID-19 at 53

Marc Pilcher, the U.K-based hair and makeup designer who won an Emmy for Bridgerton, has died. He was 53. Pilcher passed away on Sunday after a battle with COVID-19 just three weeks after he won the Creative Arts Emmy award for his work on the hit Netflix series, his agent confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was double vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions. “It is with the deepest of hearts we confirm that Marc Elliot Pilcher, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning hair and makeup designer/stylist, passed away after a battle with COVID-19 on Sunday,” reads a statement, in part, from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SFGate

Steph Curry's Unanimous Media to Produce Documentary 'Cancer Alley' from Brian Tetsuro Ivie

Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media is coming on board a harrowing new documentary from director Brian Tetsuro Ivie, titled “Cancer Alley.”. Grappling with themes of racial and environmental justice, the film tells the story of a small working-class community living in the shadow of an estimated 150 petrochemical facilities in Southern Louisiana. The area, known to locals as “cancer alley,” contains seven of the 10 most carcinogen-ridden census tracts in America and has been called a “modern-day plantation” by activists. The nickname “cancer alley” has also been disputed by some corporate leaders as a misnomer, citing below-average cancer rates in many districts. The feature will explore this controversy in depth.
MOVIES

