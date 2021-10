If the 2021 Red Sox live to see another day after Tuesday, they may have to get there without one of their best hitters. J.D. Martinez is uncertain to play in Tuesday night’s do-or-die Wild Card game against the Yankees after he suffered a left ankle sprain in Sunday’s win over the Nationals. Martinez, who was playing right field, was jogging out to play defense in the fifth inning when he accidentally stumbled over second base on his way to the outfield. He stayed to finish the inning, but was taken out in the sixth.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO