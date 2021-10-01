Spooky Night at the Minidoka Museum!

Come on down, Stop on By, For another Halloween Night!. Last year was our first Ever night with flashlights. It was a great success and we wish to make this year even better!. Join us in the barracks to start your kiddos on an evening of fun by signing up for a 10 minute slot to allow for social distancing. Costumes are encouraged. We will have our model train on the go in the depot, spooks to scream at, pumpkins to enjoy, and a goodie bag to take home.