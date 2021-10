Within the totality of Malignant, there are many markers of James Wan’s directorial career. The gothic and brooding atmospheric cinematography of 2007’s Dead Silence. Saw and Death Sentence’s blunt and unforgiving gore are a couple of examples. Additionally, The Conjuring 1 & 2’s haunted house uneasiness, and Insidious’s supernatural and otherworldly textures are referenced. Malignant‘s trailers tried to keep things as coy as possible. Even then, it wouldn’t prepare you for the various avenues that catapults you like a pulled-back rubber band. The first two acts play like a summary of all the roads Wan has traveled as one of the top modern horror crafters. The film starts with a flashback to a psychiatric hospital where someone named Gabriel is wreaking havoc. Enabled with powers to broadcast his thoughts through electrical currents, he lays waste to a platoon of doctors and security.

