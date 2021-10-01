CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

LPSS adopts St. Charles Parish school district, sets up donation drive

By KATC News
 4 days ago
The Lafayette Parish School System will be hosting a donation drive to collect uniforms for St. Charles Parish schools.

Because of Ida, many areas of Southeastern Louisiana are still working to rebuild.

In response, Lafayette Parish Public Schools says they have adopted St. Charles Parish School District and will be holding a two-week donation drive to collect new or gently used school uniforms.

Beginning Friday, October 1, 2021, and continuing until October 15, 2021 parents can send uniform donations with their students to any school in the district or drop them off at the United Way of Acadiana office, located at 215 E. Pinhook Road.

“We know our neighbors are in need, so we wanted to do something to help these families recover from this devastating storm sooner rather than later,” said Superintendent Irma D. Trosclair. “The faster the recovery, the sooner students can return to school and have some sense of normalcy in their everyday lives.”

White uniform shirts are needed in all sizes, as well as shorts and pants in either navy or khaki. In addition to uniforms, LPSS can also accept gift cards to help St. Charles Parish Schools.

Please note: LPSS cannot accept direct financial contributions that is why we are requesting gift cards.

Monetary donations should be directed to the St. Charles Public Schools Foundation, Inc. or donated online by visiting www.scpsfoundation.org/donate.htm l.

For more information about the uniform donation drive, please visit the LPSS website.

