US Forecast

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;64;44;73;53;Partly sunny;SSE;7;66%;19%;3. Albuquerque, NM;63;49;70;52;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;5;54%;0%;6. Anchorage, AK;43;32;42;30;Cloudy and chilly;NNE;7;47%;27%;1. Asheville, NC;76;59;77;57;A t-storm around;SSE;5;68%;51%;5. Atlanta, GA;83;65;81;65;Mostly sunny, humid;ESE;5;69%;44%;5. Atlantic City, NJ;68;58;74;66;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;10;60%;3%;4. Austin, TX;84;71;85;69;A shower...

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms from a storm centered. over northern Arkansas can cause localized flooding in. central and eastern Tennessee, the western Carolinas,. central and eastern Alabama, western and central Georgia and. the Florida Panhandle tomorrow. Showers will dampen areas as. far north as Missouri and Illinois and as...
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Fall harvest is well underway in Kansas with farmers already bringing in more than half of this year's corn crop. The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that the 51% of the corn crop has been cut, well ahead of the 43% average for this time of year.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An Illinois law firm filed lawsuits Monday against Amtrak and BNSF Railway on behalf of seven passengers who were on an Amtrak train when it derailed in north-central Montana late last month, killing three and injuring dozens of others. The lawsuits were filed in federal court...
Two years ago, Kanushi Desai, always an inquisitive youngster, decided to join the Jefferson Middle School Electronics Club. The then sixth grader took an immediate liking to the activity. “Kanushi was so young, she had no idea of any of these things,” said Pranali Desai, Kanushi’s mother. “Even when she...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The number of newly identified coronavirus cases has declined in Oregon for a fifth week in a row. Oregon recorded about 10,400 cases in the last week, a 9% drop from a week earlier. That includes the 3,286 cases announced Monday by the Oregon Health Authority for the preceding three days.
