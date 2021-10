Hi, neighbor! Ecclesiastes 3 begins, “To everything there is a season,” and a folk song by Pete Seeger, based on that passage, includes the lyrics, “To everything (turn, turn, turn) there is a season (turn, turn, turn).” Well, this past week the seasons turned once again, and now it is officially autumn. With the blessed healing rains that washed our valley a couple of weekends ago, we have had the opportunity to enjoy autumn’s deep blue skies, cold nights and crisp mornings, and we are now watching as leaves are decorated with nature’s paintbox of red and gold.

