Morgan Wallen will not be allowed to attend the 2021 CMA Awards or any of the pre-show pageantry, despite being nominated in the Album of the Year category. The news — as reported by the Los Angeles Times — affirms the Country Music Association's earlier stance that the artist would not be honored or recognized in any sort of way this November, but his collaborative works (i.e., his songs and January release Dangerous: The Double Album, country music's most consumed album of 2021) could be if voters made it so.

