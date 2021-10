County-by-county domestic violence centers in Northeast Florida

(ArtStation)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, local domestic violence centers are available to help.

Domestic violence centers are located all over Northeast Florida providing information and answering questions about domestic violence.

Below is a list of domestic violence centers in Northeast Florida:

Baker County: Hubbard House

Bradford County: Peaceful Paths Domestic Abuse Network

Clay County: Quigley House

Columbia County: Another Way

Duval County: Hubbard House

Nassau County: Micah’s Place

Putnam County: Lee Conlee House

Phone: (386) 325-4447

FAX: (904) 201-3991

Hotline: (386) 325-3141 (TTY accessible)

SMS Text: (386) 546 - 9260

TDD: (386) 325-3141

Website: http://www.leeconleehouse.org/

St. Johns County: Safety Shelter of Saint Johns County/Betty Griffin Center

Union County: Peaceful Paths Domestic Abuse Network/Peaceful Paths

For more information, visit: https://www.myflfamilies.com/service-programs/domestic-violence/map.shtml

