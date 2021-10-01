Special Weather Statement issued for Eddy County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 16:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-01 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eddy County Plains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Eddy and western Lea Counties through 515 PM MDT At 427 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles east of Artesia, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lea County Zip Franklin Memorial Airport and Loco Hills. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH