CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eddy County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Eddy County Plains by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-01 16:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-01 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eddy County Plains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Eddy and western Lea Counties through 515 PM MDT At 427 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles east of Artesia, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lea County Zip Franklin Memorial Airport and Loco Hills. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children and stokes divisions. During a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing,...
INTERNET
The Hill

Democrats insist they won't back down on debt ceiling

Senate Democrats on Tuesday insisted they would not back down to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a high-stakes standoff over the federal debt limit. With just days to go before a potential debt default, which would be the first in U.S. history, Democrats emerged from a luncheon strategy meeting saying there was no way they'd use the lengthy budget reconciliation process to raise the debt ceiling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Artesia, NM
City
Loco Hills, NM
County
Eddy County, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#16 27 00

Comments / 0

Community Policy