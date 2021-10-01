Opinion: Collaboration is key to your most valuable players

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. What is unique to us humans, after all? Since the age of the steam engine, humans have been increasingly marginalized by machines: first on physical strength and then on intellectual prowess. The world’s best chess players, pilots, firefighters and even surgeons are no match to what a bunch of connected computers can perform, and many would feel paralyzed without such machines by their side. If the deal is on productivity, humans have long lost it to machines. Alas, productivity is not the most important driver of growth and change, and that’s where humans remain relevant. It’s our ability to connect disparate ideas into new patterns, commonly known as creativity, which gives us an edge over other species, including those made of silicon.

