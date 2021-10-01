Brookfield police looking for man in connection to Visa card gift card scam investigation

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Brookfield are investigating after they say someone scammed the Dollar General during a gift card transaction on September 25.

Detectives are looking to identify a man who was captured on surveillance video.

If you know who he is, you’re asked to either call Brookfield police or message the department’s Facebook page.

Police believe the man scammed the clerk working at the store on Warren Sharon Road into pressing buttons on the cash register that bypassed him from having to pay for the gift card.

“Allowed them to get some money back off the card as well as the cost of the card, so they were able to load quite a bit of money on a Visa card without actually paying for it,” said Det. Aaron Kasiewicz.

According to a report from Liberty police, the same man involved in the scam transaction in Brookfield also did the same thing at a Dollar General in Liberty the very same day.

Det. Kasiewicz said there was an attempt made in Pennsylvania, too.