China

China today thinks it's safer to be feared than to be loved: French study

Birmingham Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing [China], October 2 (ANI): A fresh report by a France-based research body has described how "Machiavellian" China has built a tentacular network to exert its influence worldwide, a media report said.The Strategic Research Institute of France's renowned Military College's (Irsem) 650-page report titled "Chinese influence operations-- a Machiavelli moment" digs through the layers of secret and not-so-secret institutions, actions and designs used by Beijing to manipulate western opinion, reported Radio France Internationale.The report is written by an intelligence expert and China specialist Paul Cheron in partnership with political scientist Jean-Baptiste Jeangene Vilmer.

www.birminghamstar.com

