China today thinks it's safer to be feared than to be loved: French study

Last week’s surprise joint announcement by U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison of a new military and technology pact among their three countries—AUKUS—dropped like a bombshell in capitals around the world. The genesis of the agreement was Australia’s requirement for a submarine that can handle the increasing reach and size of the Chinese Navy through the South China Sea into the Coral Sea and other waters off Australia. Canberra’s problem was that a French design for a new Royal Australian Navy submarine would have had difficulty meeting this requirement, procurement was not proceeding smoothly, and at the same time the threat was growing rapidly.

