Montclair, NJ

Merck says new COVID-19 pill cuts risk of hospitalization, death by half

Interview with Dr. Stephanie Silvera on Merck's new treatment. There’s potentially a new powerful tool for fighting the coronavirus — an experimental pill by drugmaker Merck that treats COVID-19. The pharmaceutical company reports the medication, molnupiravir, cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly half in a clinical trial when given to high-risk patients early in their infections.

Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointment, according to the White House COVID Response Team. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have been warned to wait for their booster shots, and now the CDC has released a new update on what happens next.
PHARMACEUTICALS
nbcboston.com

Moderna Booster Shot: What to Know as FDA Evaluates Potential for Half Dose

So far, most Americans who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can't get booster shots, but could that soon be changing?. Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported last week that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was leaning toward authorizing half-dose booster shots for those who received Moderna's two-shot mRNA vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Former FDA Chief Says That Over 1 Million of Merck’s Promising Pill for Treating COVID Purchased By the USA Is Not Enough

Treating the long-feared SARS-CoV-2 virus with just a pill indeed sounds hard to believe and grasp. But a trial of the pharmaceutical company known as Merck gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The term “molnupiravir” may sound for most people like a brand for creating alien spaceships, but it’s actually the name of the drug that researchers are now adding a lot of faith in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Health
Montclair, NJ
Business
AFP

J&J asks US FDA to authorize booster shots of Covid vaccine

Drug maker Johnson & Johnson asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday to authorize booster shots of its Covid-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18. "Our clinical program has found that a booster of our Covid-19 vaccine increases levels of protection for those who have received our single-shot vaccine to 94 percent," said Mathai Mammen, global head of research and development at J&J. J&J said that when a booster was given six months after the first shot, "antibody levels increased nine-fold one week after the booster and continued to climb to 12-fold higher four weeks after the booster," irrespective of age. "We look forward to our discussions with the FDA and other health authorities to support their decisions regarding boosters," Mammen said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ Spotlight

Dramatic rise in COVID-19 shots among NJ health care workers

COVID-19 vaccination rates have risen dramatically among New Jersey’s health care workers — especially those forced to choose between a jab and a job. And some providers won’t permit workers to opt out and take weekly tests instead. Employers say it’s had to debunk vaccine disinformation, usually picked up on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize COVID antibody treatment

AstraZeneca the drugmaker that developed one of the first COVID-19 vaccines, has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency use of a first-of-a-kind antibody treatment to prevent the disease.The Anglo-Swedish company said Tuesday that the treatment, known as AZD7442, would be the first long-acting antibody combination to receive an emergency authorization for COVID-19 prevention. If authorized, the drug would likely be limited to people with compromised immune systems who don't get sufficient protection from vaccination."First and foremost we want to protect those vulnerable populations that haven’t been adequately protected by the vaccine," said Menelas...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight News: October 1, 2021

A potentially powerful new tool in fighting the coronavirus: an experimental pill by drugmaker Merck that treats COVID-19. Friday, officials announced 1,642 positive cases and 9 new deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,005,006 cases in the state and 27,443 confirmed and probable deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
