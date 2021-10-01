Merck says new COVID-19 pill cuts risk of hospitalization, death by half
Interview with Dr. Stephanie Silvera on Merck's new treatment. There’s potentially a new powerful tool for fighting the coronavirus — an experimental pill by drugmaker Merck that treats COVID-19. The pharmaceutical company reports the medication, molnupiravir, cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly half in a clinical trial when given to high-risk patients early in their infections.www.njspotlight.com
