$30M in Sandy disaster loans to NJ towns forgiven in last-minute federal move

By Briana Vannozzi
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lawmakers also approved billions in disaster relief aid for Tropical Storm Ida and other storms. Federal lawmakers approved billions in disaster relief aid due to Tropical Storm Ida and other storms just before the midnight deadline on Thursday, including forgiveness for more than $30 million in outstanding community disaster loans distributed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to 21 New Jersey towns in the wake of Superstorm Sandy.

www.njspotlight.com

