Accidents

North Carolina man dies while swimming in Atlantic Ocean

Register Citizen
 4 days ago

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man died Friday while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean off the Outer Banks, the National Park Service said. According to a news release, the man, who was from Horse Shoe in Henderson County but whose identity wasn't immediately released, was reported by a friend to be feeling tired in the ocean without a flotation device. The man was near the northern entrance to Buxton, the park service said. The friend called 911 at around 11 a.m., officials said.

State
North Carolina State
