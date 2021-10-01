City Maps Embroidered On This Upcoming adidas EQT Cushion 91
The adidas EQT Cushion ’91 is making its slow return to the limelight after being heavily featured in the brand’s “Life Need Equipment” campaign through its Consortium lens. While those collaborations will have to be acquired through each shop’s direct channels, adidas is dropping some in-line EQT Cushion 91s for the masses, like this upcoming release focused on the metropolitan popularity of the silhouette. While we’re having a bit of a hard time discerning which city’s map is embroidered on the upper, it is likely an American city as the country’s flag lines the stow pocket inside the tongue.sneakernews.com
