City Maps Embroidered On This Upcoming adidas EQT Cushion 91

In continuing their delivery of the original Be True To Your School drops from 1985, Nike is prepared to launch the “Goldenrod” colorway in Dunk Low format. Also dubbed the “Iowa” and “Wu-Tang” colorway, this yellow/black pairing is arguably the most recognizable of the college-inspired colorways as it easily stood out due to the black secondary pairing (the others were either white or grey). The Friends-and-Family collaboration for the Wu-Tang Clan only heightened the mythology around the colorway, but these are hardly a sparse offering as the Dunk High dropped in 1999, again in 2005 as part of Nike SB’s Be True tribute, and again 2020 in “Retro” form.

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO