Nikki Bella, Travis Pastrana to judge 'America's Got Talent: Extreme'

By Fred Topel
UPI News
 4 days ago
Nikki Bella will be a judge on "America's Got Talent: Extreme." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- NBC announced its judges and hosts for America's Got Talent: Extreme on Friday. Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana will judge along with Simon Cowell. Terry Crews will host.

Bella is a WWE superstar, author and entrepreneur. She previously starred in WWE branded reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas.

Pastrana is a professional motocross and rally car driver. Crews currently hosts America's Got Talent and will host Extreme, too. The former NFL pro is also an actor on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the Expendables films.

America's Got Talent: Extreme promises more daring acts than the singers, acrobats and miscellaneous talents who perform on AGT. The NBC announcement says Extreme will feature competing acts that encompass more than the AGT theater stage can contain. The grand prize is $500,000.

Cowell created the Got Talent brand which includes Britain's Got Talent. The former American Idol judge also created The X Factor.

NBC plans to announce the premiere date of America's Got Talent: Extreme at a later date. Season 17 of America's Got Talent is currently holding auditions.

HollywoodLife

Nikki Bella Says Doctors Have ‘Retired’ Her ‘For Life’ From Wrestling 3 Years After Last Fight

Nikki Bella revealed that her health complications have put her on the ‘retired bench for life’ during a new interview with sister Brie. Nikki Bella won’t be back in the ring anytime soon. The former wrestler, 37, and her sister Brie appeared on the web series Sippin The Tea TV Show on September 30, chatting all things wrestling and sisterhood. During the interview, Nikki revealed that her doctors have put her on the “retired bench for life.” The revelation came when she said she would love to someday have her son Matteo, 1, join her ringside.
WWE
womansday.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Overjoyed for Tom Bergeron’s "Great News"

Tom Bergeron is teasing more details about his highly anticipated return to TV. Since his unexpected departure from Dancing With the Stars last summer, folks have been asking nonstop when the former longtime ABC host will be back on the small screen. After months of wondering, Tom is slowly revealing information here and there about his next project, which seems to involve an appearance on a new sitcom at NBC. But when he opened up to Full House star Bob Saget on the podcast Bob Saget’s Here For You, Tom also seemingly gushed about another project in the works.
TV & VIDEOS
femalefirst.co.uk

Simon Cowell 'plans to relaunch careers of Britain’s Got Talent stars'

Music mogul Simon Cowell wants some of his favourite 'Britain’s Got Talent' stars to perform in Las Vegas. Simon Cowell is planning to relaunch the careers of some of his favourite 'Britain’s Got Talent' stars. The 61-year-old music mogul is preparing to give some of his favourite acts - including...
CELEBRITIES
asapland.com

America’s Got Talent: Semi-finalists Now Prepare for their Tuesday’s live show

America’s Got Talent: Semi-finalists Now Prepare for their Tuesday’s live show:. You will be surprised to see How the “AGT” Semi-Finalists Prepare for their Tuesday’s Live Show!!. “America’s Got Talent” is Growing its Popularity Worldwide. With the Unique talents of Talented Contestants, AGT has Progressed its Way To Season 14.
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

Everything to know about ‘America’s Got Talent’ Las Vegas show at Luxor Hotel

“America’s Got Talent” has been captivating audiences on NBC since its debut in the summer of 2006. Nearly two decades later, the reality TV show is hitting Sin City for a live residency at the Luxor Hotel and Casino. The variety extravaganza opens October 28, 2021 and runs two times per night, five nights a week (dark on Monday and Tuesday) throughout the rest of the year. Billed as a celebration of comedy, music, danger, dance and so much more, the live concert stars some of your favorite “AGT” acts of all time. Read on for everything to know about...
TV SHOWS
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

