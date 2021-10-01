Nikki Bella, Travis Pastrana to judge 'America's Got Talent: Extreme'

Nikki Bella will be a judge on "America's Got Talent: Extreme." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- NBC announced its judges and hosts for America's Got Talent: Extreme on Friday. Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana will judge along with Simon Cowell. Terry Crews will host.

Bella is a WWE superstar, author and entrepreneur. She previously starred in WWE branded reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas.

Pastrana is a professional motocross and rally car driver. Crews currently hosts America's Got Talent and will host Extreme, too. The former NFL pro is also an actor on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the Expendables films.

America's Got Talent: Extreme promises more daring acts than the singers, acrobats and miscellaneous talents who perform on AGT. The NBC announcement says Extreme will feature competing acts that encompass more than the AGT theater stage can contain. The grand prize is $500,000.

Cowell created the Got Talent brand which includes Britain's Got Talent. The former American Idol judge also created The X Factor.

NBC plans to announce the premiere date of America's Got Talent: Extreme at a later date. Season 17 of America's Got Talent is currently holding auditions.