DeWine addresses next steps in redistricting process

I moved to Ohio earlier this year and am not yet familiar with all the political players. When I read the headline, “Justice DeWine will hear lawsuits involving Gov.” (Oct. 1), I assumed a distant cousin or the like to Gov. Mike DeWine served on the court. I was appalled to read that Justice Patrick DeWine is, in fact, the governor’s son and that he wouldn’t be recusing himself from lawsuits challenging gerrymandered state House and Senate districts that his dad voted to approve. Justice DeWine’s logic is that the governor was just one of seven members of the Redistricting Commission; by the same logic, he also wouldn’t need to recuse himself, as he is just one of seven members of the Ohio Supreme Court.

