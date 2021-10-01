CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeWine addresses next steps in redistricting process

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne local woman turned a setback into a new purpose during the pandemic. A spike in murder cases has city leaders looking for solutions. A spike in murder cases has city leaders looking for solutions. Sub Shortage. Updated: 5 hours ago. Substitute Teacher Shortage in NW Ohio and SE Michigan....

School districts desperately seeking substitutes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Area school districts throughout NW Ohio and SE Michigan are in a critical shortage of substitute teachers. There aren’t enough substitute teachers in NW Ohio and SE Michigan on a daily basis to cover for teachers who need the day off or may have to quarantine.
TOLEDO, OH
Redistricting bill sent to governor as lawmakers finish process

Hoosiers are one stroke of the pen away from having a big part of their political futures locked in for the next decade. The Indiana House and Senate gave their final OK Friday to new legislative districts, sending the 2021 redistricting bill to the governor. The maps virtually guarantee Republicans will maintain or grow their supermajorities in the state House and Senate and eliminate competitive Congressional districts.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Protest calls for fair Ohio redistricting process as deadline approaches

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – State lawmakers’ first deadline to vote on new Ohio congressional maps is coming in less than 10 days and so far, lawmakers at the statehouse have yet to call a hearing or produce a map for redistricting. More than 100 advocates and citizens rallied near the Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Iowa lawmakers listening to public comments about redistricting process

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa’s temporary redistricting advisory commission held another virtual meeting today with citizens voicing their comments in hopes that the state will continue its historically “gold standard” nonpartisan process of redrawing legislative districts. “Those we elect can’t praise the process of redistricting Iowa at one moment...
IOWA STATE
DeWine Says Redistricting Commission is Ready for What the Court Decides

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is reacting to a lawsuit has been filed over Ohio's new state House and Senate district maps, which Republicans admit were drawn to give GOP candidates supermajorities in both chambers. Before he voted for the new state legislative maps, DeWine said he wished the plan would've...
POLITICS
Viewpoint: They said the redistricting process would be fair, transparent. It wasn't.

With so much political noise these days, it’s sometimes hard to focus on daily life. News happens or a decision is made and half of America seems to head to one corner while another half heads to another. Some discredit facts and truths — even if they happen right in front of us. Blame is pointed all around — at the media, politicians, people who don’t look like we do.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Teacher turned map maker says redistricting process should belong to citizens

Jorge Fernandez has been a teacher since 2011. Over the years, he has seen overcrowded classrooms, a lack of support for teachers and unfair wages. But when trying to have these issues addressed, he felt that his district’s incumbent didn’t care. “You try to communicate with them and get them...
POLITICS
Council slated to begin redistricting process for Greenville

Now that the Greenville’s current population has been determined, it is time to begin the process of making sure all of the city’s residents are fairly represented. The Greenville City Council intends Tuesday to begin the process of redistricting, the redrawing of council precincts based on population changes of the past 10 years.
GREENVILLE, TX
Madison leaders begin redistricting planning process on Monday

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Madison faces new challenges as its city continues to get bigger. The latest census confirms the city has exploded in size, but that growth hasn’t been exactly even. In the last ten years, Madison has grown at a rapid rate. Back in 2010,...
MADISON, AL
Redistricting Process for County Supervisorial Districts Begins Tuesday

RIVERSIDE - The Board of Supervisors Tuesday will hold its first public hearing on redrawing supervisorial district boundaries in Riverside County, inviting residents seeking to express their thoughts on the subject to testify. The redistricting process was delayed five months because of the coronavirus public health lockdowns that hampered the publication of 2020 Census data by federal officials. The board is tasked with completing district redraws by Dec. 15, and Tuesday's meeting will be one of likely only three opportunities for the public to submit opinions in person. According to census figures, the county grew 10.4% over the last decade, with the population increasing from 2,189,641 in 2010 to 2,418,185 by 2020, a net change of 228,544. Under the county's balancing policy, the.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Justice Patrick DeWine cannot plausibly claim lack of bias in redistricting lawsuits

I moved to Ohio earlier this year and am not yet familiar with all the political players. When I read the headline, “Justice DeWine will hear lawsuits involving Gov.” (Oct. 1), I assumed a distant cousin or the like to Gov. Mike DeWine served on the court. I was appalled to read that Justice Patrick DeWine is, in fact, the governor’s son and that he wouldn’t be recusing himself from lawsuits challenging gerrymandered state House and Senate districts that his dad voted to approve. Justice DeWine’s logic is that the governor was just one of seven members of the Redistricting Commission; by the same logic, he also wouldn’t need to recuse himself, as he is just one of seven members of the Ohio Supreme Court.
POLITICS
City Alert: Fairfield seeks input on redistricting process

Fairfield, California (Wednesday, September 29, 2021)— Local governments use new census data every ten years to redraw district lines which reflect changes in populations. We are asking the community's help to plan, draw, and re-divide new City districts at a community workshop Thursday, October 7, 2021. Our primary goal when...
FAIRFIELD, CA
Baker signs reprecincting bill, changing redistricting process

Gov. Charlie Baker on Sunday signed into law legislation that officially reverses the order in which the Legislature drafts new district maps and municipalities draw their new precinct maps as part of the redistricting process. Cities and towns would typically go first and create their local voting wards and precincts...
POLITICS
Gov. DeWine announces $4M in grant funding to address violent crime throughout Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that $4 million in grant funding is now available to help Ohio law enforcement agencies implement new violent crime reduction strategies in their communities. DeWine prioritized the creation of the new Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program in the state's 2022-23...
OHIO STATE

