DeWine addresses next steps in redistricting process

RIVERSIDE - The Board of Supervisors Tuesday will hold its first public hearing on redrawing supervisorial district boundaries in Riverside County, inviting residents seeking to express their thoughts on the subject to testify. The redistricting process was delayed five months because of the coronavirus public health lockdowns that hampered the publication of 2020 Census data by federal officials. The board is tasked with completing district redraws by Dec. 15, and Tuesday's meeting will be one of likely only three opportunities for the public to submit opinions in person. According to census figures, the county grew 10.4% over the last decade, with the population increasing from 2,189,641 in 2010 to 2,418,185 by 2020, a net change of 228,544. Under the county's balancing policy, the.
