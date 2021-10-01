Bleacher Report in-Show iPhone 13 Giveaway Rules

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleNO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. BLEACHER REPORT ACCOUNT AND INTERNET CONNECTION IS REQUIRED. The B/R "Squad Ride" iPhone Giveaway ("Promotion") is open to legal residents of the 44 United States and District of Columbia, except or ID, LA, MT, MN, NV and WA, age 21 years or older, and except employees, officers, and directors (and their immediate family and household members (whether or not related) of Bleacher Report, Inc. (the "Sponsors"), DraftKings, Inc. (the "Sponsors") and their parents, subsidiaries, divisions, trustees, franchisees, participating vendors, distributors, advertising and promotion agencies and affiliated entities (collectively, with the Sponsors, the "Promotion Entities"). Void wherever prohibited by law. Promotion is governed by U.S. law and subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. This Promotion is in no way Sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Instagram or Twitter. By entering the Promotion, you are an entrant and you agree to accept and be bound by all terms of these Official Rules and Regulations ("Official Rules").

