NFL

Saints final injury report for week 4: McCoy and Armstead out vs Giants

By Steve Geller
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago
Sean Payton Photo credit USA Today

After missing the entire week of practice, two of the Saints starting five offensive linemen are out for Sunday as expected. Left tackle Terron Armstead (elbow) and center Erik McCoy (calf) will not play in week 4’s match-up against the 0-3 New York Giants in the Caesars Superdome.

Demario Davis was not at Thursday’s workout, but returned a day after he and his wife welcomed a new baby to their family. The linebacker leads the Saints in tackles (24), tackles for loss (t-3) and passes defensed (3).

QB Jameis Winston (knee) and CB Marshon Lattimore continue to be listed on the injury report, but have been ful-go in practice and are full-go for gameday.

This will be the first time since the Saints Wild Card loss to the Minnesota Vikings in 2019 that the Dome with be at full capacity. Fans are pumped, and the players are too since they feed off the deafening crowd’s energy.

For the visiting, NY Giants

OUT

OL Ben Bredeson (hand)

WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring)

WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)

Questionable

DB Keion Crossen (elbow)

LB Tae Crowder (hamstring)

DB Nate Ebner (quad)

TE Kaden Smith (knee)

Saquan Barkley is expected to play. The running back was limited all week due to a knee issue. FB Cullen Gillaspia (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), LS Casey Kreiter (knee) and DB Logan Ryan (hamstring) were also limited during the week of practice, but re not questionable for gameday.

Kickoff of WWL Saints Radio is noon Sunday. Pregame coverage starts 8am on First Take LIVE at Rouses on Barrone in the CBD with Steve Geller and Scott Alexander. Then, the Budlight Countdown to Kickoff with Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic takes over at 10am, leading you into noon’s start in the Caesars Superdome with “the Voice of the Saints”, Mike Hoss, and Saints all-time leading rusher Deuce McCallister.

