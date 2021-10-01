Nets' Joe Tsai: 'Very Clear' Kevin Durant Wants to Finish Career in Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai believes Kevin Durant is ready to spend the rest of his career with the team after signing a lucrative contract extension this summer. "I’m not surprised. I think it’s very clear that Kevin wants to be in Brooklyn and wants to play out the rest of his career in Brooklyn, so the terms of the extension reflected that. And that’s also what we wanted to do. We want to be committed to Kevin and have him here for the long haul and as a cornerstone to build a team," said Tsai, per The Athletic's Alex Schiffer.