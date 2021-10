SportsZone Football Friday 2021: Week 6 scores and highlights

BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boonville School District said that it follows all MSHSAA policies. "Media reports stating the Boonville School District has allowed any students to play in football games this season despite an ineligibility status and in violation of MSHSAA by-laws are completely inaccurate. The District abides by MSHSAA by-laws and had previously confirmed with the Executive Director of MSHSAA that no student has participated in football games this season during an ineligible status. These rumors that have been given weight by inaccurate news reporting not only negatively impact our District, staff and football program, they are also incredibly hurtful to our players," Boonville Superintendent Sarah Marriott said in a statement.

BOONVILLE, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO