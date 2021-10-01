Destroyed Portland statues of founding fathers should not be returned over concerns of racism: Commission

S tatues of founding fathers and other famous political figures might not be going back up any time soon in Portland, Oregon.

The organization in charge of public art in Portland endorsed a recommendation Wednesday that the statues of historical figures that were vandalized and toppled during the 2020 George Floyd protests should not be returned given their insensitive nature, according to a press release from the organization.

The toppled and removed monuments of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Theodore Roosevelt: Rough Rider, Harvey Scott, and Promised Land will not be returned, as they could become "gatherings centered on racist or bigoted ideology," according to the statement.

The policy change reflects the mission, values, and vision of the Regional Arts & Culture Council Board of Directors and the city's importance of anti-racism, according to the RACC.

"The updated policy states that public artworks can be removed if the 'subject or impact of an artwork is significantly at odds with values of antiracism, equity, inclusion,'" the statement said.

The statues will remain in the city's public art collection, though it has yet to be determined whether they will stay in the collection, the RACC said.

