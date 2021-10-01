Sixers withhold millions in salary from Ben Simmons: Reports

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Philadelphia 76ers are withholding 25% of Ben Simmons' 2021-22 salary which he is scheduled to receive Friday, according to a report.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the team will not pay Simmons $8.25 million which he is set to receive on October 1, "as the three-time All-Star awaits a trade." He is scheduled to receive $33 million in base salary this year.

Simmons has not reported to Sixers training camp, "and has understood the ramifications of his holdout," Charania said.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report said that Simmons may report to camp, but claim "that he is injured."

The Sixers and Simmons have remained at a long-impasse since the team's loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals, one which Simmons and many others have blamed on his lack of shooting late in Game 7 of that series.

Simmons has demanded to leave the Sixers, but the team has not traded or released him. Coach Doc Rivers has expressed they want Simmons back.

The four-year veteran apparently is willing to sit out all of 2021-22, as reported by Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.