America needs to be honest about its failings
The point of honesty isn't to wallow in guilt, but to recognize that problems cannot be solved without understanding both the complexity and the complicity.www.marketwatch.com
Any country that knowingly elected a senile old man as the most powerful individual in the world with access to the world's atomic arsenal does indeed have problems.
Funny… America needs to be honest about its failures ( Segway) a picture of BIDEN… 😂😂😂 this should read DEMOCRATS need to be honest about their FAILURES… 🖕Biden 🖕those who voted for him.
Biden as the dictator and chief of the United States is the one to give blame for ALL of the problems in the United States which started after Biden took the OATH OF OFFICE in January. he stopped the XL PIPELINE, ALLOW ILLEGALS
