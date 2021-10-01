CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon is at low risk of regulatory action, according to RBC, though others think it could be broken up

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Regulators putting an "arbitrary" limit on Amazon would set "an almost unthinkable precedent," RBC says.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

One Amazon Prime perk goes away soon. What to know

Amazon is a lot more than two-day free shipping. You can cut the cord and cancel other streaming services for extra savings by using Prime Video, Prime Music and more. But Amazon has a few hidden services that can save you time and money that you may not know about. The convenient services may mean fewer trips to the pharmacy, grocery store and even the mall.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

5 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

These five widely followed stocks are rife with red flags. For more than 18 months, there's been little that's stood in the way of the benchmark S&P 500 reaching new highs. Since hitting its coronavirus pandemic low on March 23, 2020, the widely followed index has doubled in value and marked the strongest bounce-back rally from a bear-market bottom of all time.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Microsoft continues to post eye-popping growth even at its enormous size. Sea Limited is growing like a weed across emerging markets. Nutanix is a product leader in hyperconverged infrastructure. Warren Buffett once said that "our favorite holding period is forever," when discussing his approach to stocks. Why is that? Well,...
STOCKS
Inc.com

Amazon's New $10 Delivery Fee Comes With 1 Major Perk. But Very Few Know Of It.

Amazon is changing a new $10 delivery fee for Whole Foods groceries, but it isn't actually changing what you pay. It's changing how you shop. The reality is that a $10 delivery fee isn't going to stop people from using the service that streamlines our lives and saves us time--our most valuable resource. After all, one would need to be something of a modern-day Houdini to have mastered the quick trip to the supermarket. It's time-consuming to waltz down aisle upon aisle, and that doesn't even factor in the fact that you still had to get up and get out of the house to trot over to the store when you already don't have enough hours in the day and would likely rather be doing just about but go food shopping.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbc#Amazon Stock#Amazon Com Inc#Rbc Capital Markets#Wells Fargo#Walmart Inc#Wmt
protocol.com

What kind of regulatory move could have the biggest effect on the BNPL market?

Regulations around late fees, business reclassification and transparency could have big effects, according to the experts. This story is part of Protocol's Manual, "Buy now. Pay later. Win the future." Traditional financial services and credit card companies have long benefited at the consumer's expense, hitting them with late and hidden...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Keene Sentinel

Paper shortage hits American retailers when they need it most

Skyrocketing demand for boxes and packing materials during the pandemic has slashed paper production across North America, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time for retail companies. “We’re starting to hear, ‘We’re out of paper,’” said Polly Wong, president of San Francisco-based direct-marketing firm Belardi Wong, noting that...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Down Stocks Investors Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

The pandemic reopening has temporarily slowed this streaming pioneer's growth. But not for long. Fastly's decline offers an opportunity that may outweigh its risks. Zoom's stock isn't zooming -- an opportunity for long-term-minded investors. Even the best stocks pull back now and again, giving investors opportunities to buy at discounted...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Motley Fool

Is Amazon Prime Due for Another Price Increase?

Amazon Prime is a $1,000 value to subscribers, according to one analyst. Management added a lot of benefits to the service since it last raised prices. A price hike would have a meaningful effect on Amazon's bottom line. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) now counts over 200 million Prime members around the world....
BUSINESS
Fortune

3 months before Christmas, companies are already bracing for stock shortages and bonkers prices

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Retailers like to say that Black Friday is so named because the holiday buying frenzy that comes the day after Thanksgiving is when they move into the black—or begin to turn a profit on the year. But in the upside-down world of the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be the day when many of them sink into red ink.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

RBC Capital Sees 26% Upside In Amazon - Read Why

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson initiated coverage of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) with an Outperform rating and $4,150 price target, implying a 25.7% upside. Erickson said Amazon is his favorite name in the group of internet stocks focused on e-commerce, advertising, and cloud as the company has a proprietary channel work on the advertising industry.
STOCKS
helpnetsecurity.com

Consumers taking action to protect themselves online, though confidence is low

68% of consumers claim to be doing more to protect themselves from online fraud and identity theft than a year ago, according to a Trulioo research. The research found 76% of people feel that they’re at greater risk from online fraud than they were 12 months ago, and 75% are now worried about becoming a victim of fraud.
INTERNET
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

Crashes and corrections are fairly common occurrences when investing for the long run. Buying high-quality stocks when the market dips is a proven wealth-building strategy. For 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC). After shedding a third of its value in under five weeks, the widely followed index doubled from its bear-market bottom in less than 17 months.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy