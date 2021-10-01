CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxwoods Partners With DraftKings as Legal Sports Betting Gets Underway in Connecticut

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

Connecticut has become the latest state to greenlight sports betting. Jason Guyot, the president and CEO of Foxwoods Resort, joined Cheddar’s "Closing Bell" to talk about how the landmark deal could generate up to $400 million annually by the third or fourth year of operation. Guyot also discussed partnering with sportsbook DraftKings. "The Foxwoods name is iconic, and we felt going into this we wanted to partner with the best in the business," he said.

