CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Key West, FL

Kenny Chesney Hits Stage for First Time in Over 2 Years in Surprise Key West Performance

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HagtD_0cEQmIJ500

On Thursday evening, country superstar Kenny Chesney took to the stage for the first time in more than two years for his surprise Kenny Chesney: Live from the Key West Theater.

“Key West was special. It was good to feel the love again. I needed it. #smallstageseries,” Kenny Chesney declared in the post, which featured a few snapshots of the intimate event.

While speaking prior to the event, Kenney Chesney spoke about the small performance by noting there are so many of his songs that are close to his heart that actually gets lost during a stadium event.

“They’re songs from one heart to the world, and you need to really listen and take in the words. So they’re songs I don’t get to do very often. And tonight, in this place with so much history for so many writers, I’m going to go to those places.”

For his opening song, Kenny Chesney performed “Song for the Saints.” A total of 200 people were in the historical theatre chanting “We Do” during Chesney’s second song. He performed his other hits, including “Pirate Song;” “We’re All Here;” “Love For Love City;” and “Better Boat.”

He also performed his current Top 10 single, introduced by saying, “These kinds of songs are the reason I moved to Nashville.”

Kenny Chesney Talks Returning to the Stage After More Than Two Years

Also recalling the last time he performed on stage, Kenny Chesney said when he and his crew walked offstage at Baton Rouge’s Tiger Stadium in May 2019, he didn’t imagine having to wait three years between the shows to listen to No Shoes Nation programming on a Saturday afternoon.

“Hearing their voices singing back to tonight,” Kenny Chesney began. “It makes you realize how precious life, friends, music, and these connections truly are.”

Kenny Chesney then noted that he loves when he and his crew performed during the small event because it meant he got to play songs that he never gets to play. “But what really struck me tonight was how these songs, even the ones people have ever heard on the radio, hold people’s lives.”

Kenny Chesney goes on to add that to him, music is about finding those things about who everyone is, as well as the experiences that everyone shares no matter where they come from or who they are.

Kenny Chesney: Live from the Key West Theater will reportedly be rebroadcast on SiriusXM’s No Shoes Radio through satellite and the SXM App on Friday, October 8th at 9 pm ET; Saturday, October 9th at noon ET and 6 pm ET; and Sunday, October 10th at 3 pm ET.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Colter Wall Cancels Fall Tour With Powerful Note to Fans

In early September, Colter Wall announced that he would postpone his fall tour dates. COVID restrictions made it almost impossible for the Canadian country singer to get to America and play a string of shows. Initially, they planned to push the dates back as far as next fall. However, he and the band changed their minds. Earlier today, Wall took to social media to announce that they have decided to cancel the fall tour dates altogether.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key West, FL
Entertainment
City
Key West, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Announces This Year’s Mega Mentor: Ed Sheeran

And this year’s Mega Mentor on “The Voice” is… pop superstar Ed Sheeran! The singing competition announced his role on the show earlier today via Twitter. According to People magazine, Sheeran will work with contestants exclusively during the Knockouts Round. The Knockouts air on Oct. 25, meaning we’re only weeks away from seeing the pop star on our screens. During the round, Sheeran will offer his advice to the remaining contestants, helping them choose the perfect song and make good technical decisions for their Knockouts performance.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

On This Day: ‘Reba’ Premieres on TV in 2001

Two decades ago, country music star Reba McEntire began to showcase her comedic talents on television. She did so with her popular sitcom. That series was simply – and appropriately – titled, “Reba.”. The popular comedy made its television debut on Oct. 5, 2001. That’s 20 years ago today!. The...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Outsider.com

The Marty Smith Podcast #18 – Casey Beathard

You may not know Casey Beathard’s name, but you know his work. He’s the man behind some of the biggest hits in modern country music. The two-time BMI Songwriter of the Year has penned songs for Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, Trace Adkins, and several others. If you’ve cast your cares away while cranking Chesney’s “No Shoes No Shirt No Problems,” or felt like Church was telling your story with “Hell of a View,” you’ve enjoyed Beathard’s work.
NFL
Outsider.com

Smash Mouth Lead Singer Steve Harwell Isn’t With the Band Right Now Due to Health Issues

Fans of the rock band Smash Mouth grew anxious recently with the news that lead singer Steve Harwell was no longer performing with the band. Harwell’s absence from recent Smash Mouth live shows led to speculation that there could be more to the story. This is not the case, according to the band and Harwell should be rejoining the band soon. Harwell, who has been with the band since its inception in 1994, is battling a health condition and that is the reason for his absence. The Smash Mouth lead singer is reportedly on the mend and will be back up in front of a microphone in short order.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

232K+
Followers
24K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy