CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kobe Bryant-Inspired NFT Project To Benefit The Mamba And Mambacita Sports Foundation

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Kobe Bryant ’s legacy will continue to live on in the digital form. The team behind the KB24 NFT project has just revealed an official launch date for their non-fungible token art collection inspired by the late NBA star.  According to a press release, the project’s drop date is October 8th and has received support from NBA players such as Dwight Howard , Nerlens Noel, Metta World Peace and , Kenny Smith.

“I am amazed at how fast the KB24 community has grown in such a short amount of time,” Howard, the Los Angeles Laker center, said to Forbes . “I’m excited to engage more in the NFT space, and this is a movement that carries great significance in the art world. It’s thrilling to be supporting the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation!”

Proceeds from the NFT will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation . The KB24 project is explained as a collection of 10,000 algorithmically generated NFTs that exist on the blockchain with each  NFTs having its own unique attributes across eight categories. Each NFT has an initial value of 0.08 ETH, which equates to roughly $250, and t he newly minted KB24 NFTs will cost their equivalent Ethereum rate.

The nonprofits created in Kobe and Gianna Bryant ’s honor are set to receive money from this project through the initial sales of the NFT. If the KB24 project sells all 10,000 NFTs on the first day, as anticipated, it would generate approximately $2.5 Million.

“We want to change the NFT space,” Andy Treys, one of the project’s co-founders, said to Forbes. “There’s so much room for the NFT community to give back to charities and make this world a better place. We’re not doing this for fame or fortune, we’re doing this because we want to extend Kobe’s legacy to the digital realm forever.”

NFT creators earn royalties from each sale and each time an NFT is sold, royalties are paid to the creators not only for sales but also for future resales. Each time a KB24 NFT is sold, a 10% fee will be collected and used to donate to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation.

The project is estimated to generate over $50 million in royalties throughout its lifetime, which will be used to donate to the Foundation.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Smith
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Nerlens Noel
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kb24 Nft#Metta#The Los Angeles Laker#Eth#Kb24nft
fadeawayworld.net

When Shaquille O'Neal Announced That He Is A Freemason On National Television

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most fascinating figures to enter the NBA in history. On the court, O'Neal was a dominant beast, getting and everything he wanted from opposition players using his frightening mix of size, speed, and strength. Off the court, Shaq is a charismatic figure, who is...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
lakers365.com

Kobe Bryant’s Number On The Verge Of Being Retired By The ixers

It might not be long until we see the Philadelphia 76ers retire the great Kobe Bryant's old number retired by the franchise and hanging from the rafters. Although the late Los Angeles Lakers icon never played a single minute for the Sixers, Bryant broke numerous records playing for Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Philadelphia which will forever link the Black Mamba to the City of Brotherly Love.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
chatsports.com

Lakers Video: Debbie Allen Thanks Kobe Bryant During Emmy Award Acceptance Speech

Kobe Bryant, Debbie Allen, Los Angeles Lakers, National Basketball Association, Emmy Award, Los Angeles. Following his two-decade stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant managed to transcend the sport with his success in business and cinema. Bryant put the finishing touches on his legacy in basketball with five NBA...
NBA
Vibe

Vibe

185
Followers
367
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy