Lucas to join state pest control panel

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Roy Cooper has appointed Shawn Dwight Lucas of Bailey to the N.C. Structural Pest Control Committee, the governor’s office announced in a Friday news release. Lucas is the town of Nashville’s planner and code enforcement officer and is an elected member of the Nash County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors. He is a member of the Greater Wilson Rotary Club and Nash-Rocky Mount Rotary Club.

