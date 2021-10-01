Rachael Boyle, Phillips-Rooks District Extension Agent Agriculture and Natural Resources
Body A preventative health plan is essential when preparing weaned calves for the next segment of the industry (as a stocker or feeder). When the plan fails and illness surfaces, the first suspicion is a failure in the vaccination program. There are numerous explanations for these failures: an overwhelming pathogen challenge, stress, immunological immaturity, improper nutrition, genetically limited immunity, poor quality vaccine and improper vaccine handling.www.stocktonsentinel.com
Comments / 0