Rachael Boyle, Phillips-Rooks District Extension Agent Agriculture and Natural Resources

Clemson Extension agents provide updates in the The South Carolina Grower this week about the status of various crops being produced throughout the state. Zack Snipes reports, “We have had plenty of rain as of late in the Lowcountry. Many growers could not get in the fields due to fields being soggy. We have some beautiful weather coming this week, so I expect a good bit of ground to be prepped and planted. We have plenty of moisture in the soil so those pre-emergent herbicides should have great efficacy if put down properly. I am seeing some odd yellowing symptoms of watermelon vines that lead to a collapse in the plant. We sent off samples to the Plant Diagnostic Lab. If you are suspicious of a plant disease, we can identify the disease for you. I also received a few calls this week about greenhouses. Before buying a greenhouse, consider retrofitting a shipping container. Thousands of transplants can be grown in a very small space which saves you money on your heating and cooling bill.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO