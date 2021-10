A new definition of luxury is now firmly on the map in the British Virgin Islands as the highly anticipated, brand-new Moskito Island makes its debut this week. After more than 14 years in the making, Moskito has quickly become the newest, and one of the most exclusive, private islands in the Caribbean – a secluded billionaire’s playground, home to privately owned villa estates, all brought together by first-class communal recreational amenities. Two brand-new estates: The Point Estate and The Oasis Estate are the latest additions joining the existing 11-bedroom Branson Estate on Moskito Island, under the Virgin Limited Edition portfolio. Each estate brings its own sense of style through striking architecture and one-off design, to create exceptionally unique island retreats.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO