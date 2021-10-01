CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deere reaches tentative 6-year labor deal with United Auto Workers union

Equipment for sale is seen at a John Deere dealer in Denver, Colorado, U.S. May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co (DE.N) and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union on Friday agreed on a new six-year labor contract that will be subject to a vote by the company workers.

The tentative deal will cover about 10,100 production and maintenance employees across 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois, and Kansas.

The agreement contains significant economic gains and offers highest quality healthcare benefits in the industry, UAW Vice President Chuck Browning said in a separate statement.

The union will release details of the deal after members at Deere locations have reviewed the terms on Oct. 10.

